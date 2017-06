Abdelhak Benchikha de retour au Raja

Algeria's newly appointed national soccer team coach Abdelhak Benchikha speaks during his first news conference at the 5th July Stadium in Algiers September 15, 2010. Algeria has appointed A-team coach Benchikha to replace Rabah Saadane, who stepped down last week as national team manager, the football federation said in a statement on Monday. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (ALGERIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)