[Point à la mi-journée] Les Russes prêts à reprendre les négociations, prise de la ville de Kherson

"I have worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast exodus of people."

High Commissioner @FilippoGrandi addresses @UN Security Council as a sixth night of anguish falls over Europe

March 1, 2022