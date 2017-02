Libratus, l’intelligence artificielle qui a mis une raclée aux meilleurs joueurs de poker

Four of the world’s best professional poker players have been competing against CMU’s AI program, called Libratus, since Jan. 11 at @riverscasinopgh. So far, it’s been a tough fight. Tune in at 12:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday for a live update with CMU Prof. Tuomas Sandholm on the “Brains Vs. Artificial Intelligence: Upping the Ante” poker competition.

